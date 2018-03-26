Tori Spelling's daughter Stella starts slime business

March 26 (UPI) -- Tori Spelling's 9-year-old daughter Stella has started her own online slime business, the former 90210 star announced on Instagram.

"My @missstellamcdermott has officially started her own #slime biz," Spelling said alongside a photo of a smiling Stella holding multiple containers of slime.

"She is starting now to save to open her own bakery after college! So proud of my #tweenprenuer #slimetween," she continued.

Stella has an Instagram account for her company titled Stylish Slime by Stella. The social media page features photos of the slime being packaged.

Spelling shares Stella with her husband Dean McDermott. The couple also share Liam, 11, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.

"So proud of my little mama starting a new business," McDermott said on his Instagram account alongside a short clip of Stella throwing slime into the air.

Spelling recently made headlines for having dinner with her family on the first day of spring. The post came after police were called to the star's home earlier in March over a disturbance.