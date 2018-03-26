Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici's son runs down the aisle as ring bearer

March 26 (UPI) -- Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici of Bachelor fame showed fans on social media a video of their 1-year-old son Samuel running the down the aisle as a ring bearer at a friends wedding.

"Y'all asked for it and here it is, Lowe said on Instagram Sunday alongside the clip. "My man made it down the aisle in record time."

"If you listen closely, he says "dada" right before taking off because he saw me at the end of the aisle (You can also hear mama giggling in the background). Kids are cheap entertainment," he continued.

Lowe and Giudici welcomed Samuel in July 2016. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after meeting and getting engaged on The Bachelor. Giudici announced in November that she is expecting her second child.

"Cheers to The Underwoods!" Giudici said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself displaying her baby bump alongside Lowe and their friends Andrew and Steph Underwood who were getting married.

Lowe and Giudici last made headlines in January when they celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.