Home / Entertainment News

Hoda Kotb celebrates boyfriend's birthday with daughter Haley

By Annie Martin  |  March 26, 2018 at 12:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb celebrated her boyfriend's birthday Saturday with daughter Haley Joy.

The 53-year-old television personality shared a photo on Instagram from her family fête for Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday.

The picture shows Kotb, Schiffman and 13-month-old Haley Joy about to dig into a homemade birthday cake. The cake featured white frosting with the words "Happy B-Day Joel" spelled out in blue.

"Oh happy day!!!" Kotb captioned the snapshot.

Oh happy day!!! ❤️👶🏼

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

The Today anchor had dedicated a post to Schiffman on his official birthday, March 21.

"Happy birthday handsome!" she wrote.

Happy birthday handsome!

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on

Kotb and Schiffman will celebrate their five-year anniversary as a couple in June. Kotb discussed the possibility of marriage in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, saying she doesn't mind their current status.

"Maybe, we might," the star told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together."

"I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old and if we're going to do it, we might as well do it," she said. "I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it. We're doing our lives. Yeah, I think we're good this way."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Aretha Franklin
100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33 100% singer Minwoo dead at age 33
Tori Spelling's daughter Stella starts slime business Tori Spelling's daughter Stella starts slime business
Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross Famous birthdays for March 26: Sandra Day O'Connor, Diana Ross
FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal FX, Donald Glover back out of 'Deadpool' deal