Hoda Kotb celebrates boyfriend's birthday with daughter Haley

March 26 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb celebrated her boyfriend's birthday Saturday with daughter Haley Joy.

The 53-year-old television personality shared a photo on Instagram from her family fête for Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday.

The picture shows Kotb, Schiffman and 13-month-old Haley Joy about to dig into a homemade birthday cake. The cake featured white frosting with the words "Happy B-Day Joel" spelled out in blue.

"Oh happy day!!!" Kotb captioned the snapshot.

The Today anchor had dedicated a post to Schiffman on his official birthday, March 21.

"Happy birthday handsome!" she wrote.

Kotb and Schiffman will celebrate their five-year anniversary as a couple in June. Kotb discussed the possibility of marriage in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, saying she doesn't mind their current status.

"Maybe, we might," the star told host Ellen DeGeneres. "I feel like everything's great. He's Haley's dad. I'm Haley's mom. We're together."

"I feel like there's not a rush other than we're old and if we're going to do it, we might as well do it," she said. "I think it's fun like this. I don't mind it. We're doing our lives. Yeah, I think we're good this way."