'Frozen' trailer features stage versions of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf

March 24 (UPI) -- Disney Theatrical has released a trailer for its new Broadway musical Frozen, which is based on the 2013 animated blockbuster of the same name.

The show about a princess/queen, who isolates herself to hide her magical, difficult-to-control power to freeze things, opened Thursday night at the St. James Theatre.

Frozen stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin as estranged siblings Elsa and Anna, Jelani Alladin as ice salesman Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as snowman Olaf, John Riddle as Anna's suitor Hans, Robert Creighton as the villainous Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as shopkeeper Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Kristoff's father figure Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven the reindeer.

The trailer shows Princess Elsa initially anxious about her coronation, then Anna reveling in the celebration, which brings lots of new people -- and the potential for love -- into her life. The stage is later transformed into a frozen palace as Elsa sings her signature song "Let it Go," Kristoff escapes a perilous fall from an ice bridge and people-powered puppets Sven and Olaf make brief appearances in the minute-long clip.