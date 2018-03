Famous birthdays for March 24: Jessica Chastain, Jim Parsons

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician and escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919 (age 99)

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 83)

-- Dress designer Bob Mackie in 1940 (age 78)

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 69)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 67)

-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953 (age 65)

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 58)

-- Television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 56)

-- WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 53)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 48)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 47)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 45)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 44)

-- Pro football star Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 41)

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 39)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 32)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 30)