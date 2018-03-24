Home / Entertainment News

'Chicago Fire' star DuShon Monique Brown dies at 49

By Karen Butler  |  March 24, 2018 at 9:22 AM
March 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown has died at the age of 49.

The Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed Brown's Friday death at Franciscan St. James Health Olympia Fields to the Chicago Tribune, however the cause was not disclosed.

"The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own," executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon's family and we will all miss her."

"We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kindhearted soul," said Brown's manager Robert Schroeder, of Grossman & Jack Talent in Chicago. "She brought laughter and joy to many, and she will be greatly missed."

Before finding success as an actress, Brown worked as a counselor at Kenwood Academy High School, where she also led the Drama Starz Program.

The Chicago native played infirmary nurse Katie Welch on Prison Break and appeared in episodes of Electric Dreams, Empire and Shameless.

Deadline.com noted she played Connie, assistant to Chief Boden, on Chicago Fire since the series began in 2012.

