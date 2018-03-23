Kate Hudson says mom Goldie Hawn was 'trailblazer' in film

March 23 (UPI) -- Kate Hudson says mom Goldie Hawn was a "trailblazer" for women in film.

The 38-year-old actress praised Hawn on Friday's episode of Lorraine for contributing to women's progress in the entertainment industry.

"She, in the world of filmmaking, was quite the trailblazer," Hudson said of her 72-year-old mother. "She was the first female producer to produce her own material. I don't think people really know what a big of deal that is."

"It's moving forward," she added of women's progress since. "Definitely, the dialogue's out there. That's for sure at this point. Hopefully with the dialogue it will change."

Hudson said Hawn raised her to believe she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

"My mom always says, 'When someone says no you can't do that, you should just say watch me!' That is something that I just grew up with, thinking that's just how you do it," the star shared.

Hudson, the daughter of Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, previously called Hawn her "role model" in an interview with E! News at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

"I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom," the actress said.

"I have a lot of fight in me by nature," she added. "I think one of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything I do. Kindness and that family is everything."

Hudson will next star with Maddie Ziegler in Sister, which singer Sia is directing.