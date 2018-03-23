Hulk Hogan in talks with WWE again, rumored to return

March 23 (UPI) -- Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan is talking to WWE once again the company has confirmed after the living legend was fired over his use of racial slurs.

Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, is rumored to have started discussions with WWE several weeks ago about returning to the promotion, PWInsider reported.

WWE, in response to the report, issued a statement on their talks with Hogan. "We have had discussions with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan) about how he can help others learn from his mistakes, however, he is not under any contract with WWE," they said.

Hogan, 64, was fired from WWE in July 2015 after he was heard using racial slurs to describe his daughter Brooke's then beau in a 2012 sex tape. Hogan's name was taken away from the WWE website and he was no longer listed as a member of its Hall of Fame.

The racial slurs were discovered as part of Hogan's lawsuit over the release of the tape against website Gawker. Hogan won in court and was awarded $140 million. The judgement bankrupted Gawker who later settled with Hogan for $31 million.

Hogan's historic body of work while competing in the WWE has been brought up more within the company during airings of classic WrestleMania moments. Hogan was also a featured guest-speaker on ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary about Ric Flair that featured other prominent professional wrestling figures.