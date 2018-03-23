Gal Gadot wishes Wonder Woman a happy birthday

March 23 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot wished Wonder Woman a happy birthday on social media and thanked the DC Comics superhero for changing her life and the lives of others.

"Wonder Woman, my amazing amazon, happy birthday!" the actress said on Instagram Thursday alongside a comic book strip that features the character's mother Queen Hippolyta holding an infant Diana, the real name of Wonder Woman.

"You are as beautiful as Aphrodite, wise as Athena, swifter than Hermes, and stronger than Hercules - all the Gods are with you, and you are with us all to help make the world a better place," Gadot continued in reference to Wonder Woman's ties to Greek mythology.

"Thank you for changing my life, and for inspiring people worldwide to find their own superpower."

Gadot has portrayed Wonder Woman in three films including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in her own solo Wonder Woman film and in Justice League.

The 32-year-old will be reprising her role as the Amazon warrior in Wonder Woman 2 which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019. The sequel is being helmed by returning director Patty Jenkins and will also star Kristin Wiig as DC Comics villain Cheetah.