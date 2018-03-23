Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1944 (age 74)

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 65)

-- Television analyst and former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 67)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 61)

-- Musician Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 42)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 40)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 32)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 28)