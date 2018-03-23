Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan

By UPI Staff  |  March 23, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

Actress Joan Crawford, one the last of Hollywood’s glamour queens whose career stretched back to the golden days of silent films, is shown in a 1945 scene in the movie “Mildred Pierce,” for which she won a “best actress” Academy Award. (UPI Photo/Files)

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1944 (age 74)

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 65)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Television analyst and former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 67)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 61)

-- Musician Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 42)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 40)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 32)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 28)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere Ariel Winter supports Levi Meaden at 'Pacific Rim Uprising' premiere
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key
Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations