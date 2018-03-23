Famous birthdays for March 23: Keri Russell, Chaka Khan

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857
-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900
-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905
-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910
-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929
-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 81)
-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938
-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1944 (age 74)
-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 65)
-- Television analyst and former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 67)
-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 66)
-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 61)
-- Musician Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorillaz) in 1968 (age 50)
-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 42)
-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 42)
-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 40)
-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 32)
-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 28)