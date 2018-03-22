Sarah Hyland says doctors won't listen to her 'chronic pain' concerns

March 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland says doctors won't listen to her concerns about "chronic pain."

The 27-year-old actress vented frustration in a tweet Wednesday that doctors are "not listening" to her complaints about ongoing health issues.

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :)," she wrote.

Hyland didn't specify her issues, but appeared to be resting and recovering in a photo on Instagram Stories. The picture shows the star relaxing at home with her dog.

"My life for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I'm ok with it," she wrote.

Hyland has previously spoken about her battle with kidney dysplasia, which required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2012. She said in May 2017 that her much-discussed weight loss was due to her being put on bed rest for months.

"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should," the actress said.

Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family. The show co-stars Ariel Winter, who supported boyfriend Levi Meaden the Los Angeles premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.