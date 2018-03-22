Home / Entertainment News

Sarah Hyland says doctors won't listen to her 'chronic pain' concerns

By Annie Martin  |  March 22, 2018 at 12:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland says doctors won't listen to her concerns about "chronic pain."

The 27-year-old actress vented frustration in a tweet Wednesday that doctors are "not listening" to her complaints about ongoing health issues.

"For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands? :)," she wrote.

Hyland didn't specify her issues, but appeared to be resting and recovering in a photo on Instagram Stories. The picture shows the star relaxing at home with her dog.

"My life for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I'm ok with it," she wrote.

Sarah Hyland posted a photo of herself relaxing at home amid her ongoing health issues. Photo by Sarah Hyland/Instagram Stories

Hyland has previously spoken about her battle with kidney dysplasia, which required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2012. She said in May 2017 that her much-discussed weight loss was due to her being put on bed rest for months.

"My circumstances have put me in a place where I'm not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should," the actress said.

Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC series Modern Family. The show co-stars Ariel Winter, who supported boyfriend Levi Meaden the Los Angeles premiere of Pacific Rim Uprising on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring
Maci Bookout's husband slams Ryan Edwards as 'jobless' Maci Bookout's husband slams Ryan Edwards as 'jobless'
'General Hospital' up for a leading 26 Daytime Emmy Award nods 'General Hospital' up for a leading 26 Daytime Emmy Award nods
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key