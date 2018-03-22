Queen Latifah's mother dies after battle with heart condition

March 22 (UPI) -- Queen Latifah's mother, Rita Owens, died Wednesday after a long struggle with a heart condition.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news my mother, Rita Owens passed away today," Latifah said in a statement to People. "Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth. She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldy but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life."

Latifah said her mother struggled with the heart condition "for many years and her battle is now over."

"I am heartbroken but know she is at peace," she said. "Thank you for your kindness, support and respect for our privacy at this time. Much Love, Dana Owens (aka Queen Latif‎ah), forever Rita Owens' daughter."

Latifah posted a video showing a picture of her mother to Instagram with the caption, "143" to designate "I love you."

Owens was diagnosed with heart failure in 2004 and collapsed while teaching at a high school in New Jersey.

Latifah has since worked with the American Heart Association to spread awareness about heart failure.