Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send out wedding invitations

March 22 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sent their wedding invitations to guests.

The 33-year-old British royal and 36-year-old American actress mailed out gilded invitations from printing and bookbinding company Banard & Westwood.

"Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," Kensington Palace announced Thursday on Twitter.

"Guests have been invited to the service at St George's Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen," the palace added. "Later that evening, around 200 guests are being invited to the reception at Frogmore House given by The Prince of Wales."

Barnard & Westwood used English card stock and American ink for Prince Harry and Markle's invitations. The cards feature black ink, with a gilded edge and the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales.

"The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink," Kensington Palace said.

"Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge," the palace added.

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace said Tuesday that the couple will serve a spring-inspired cake at their nuptials.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked [chef] Claire [Ptak] to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring," the palace said.