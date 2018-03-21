Netflix: What's coming and going in April 2018

March 21 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men's Chest and Call the Midwife Season 6 in April.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.



Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in April:

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale - Netflix Original (streaming every Sunday)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu Season 3 - Netflix Original



April 2

La Piloto Season 1



April 3

Fary is the New Black - Netflix Original



April 5

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3



April 6

6 Balloons - Netflix Original

Amateur - Netflix Original

Fastest Car Season 1 - Netflix Original

Money Heist Part 2 - Netflix Original

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Jay-Z - Netflix Original

Orbiter 9 - Netflix Original

Ram Dass, Going Home - Netflix Original

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company - Netflix Original

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 1 - Netflix Original

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente - Netflix Original

Troy: Fall of a City Season 1 - Netflix Original



April 7

24 Hours to Live



April 9

AMO Season 1 - Netflix Original



April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast - Netflix Original



April 12

Pickpockets - Netflix Original



April 13

Chef's Table: Pastry - Netflix Original

Come Sunday - Netflix Original

I Am Not an Easy Man - Netflix Original

Lost in Space Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Season 2 - Netflix Original



April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds



April 17

The Chalet Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection - Netflix Original



April 18

Friend Request



April 19

Charité Season 1 - Netflix Original

Chasing the Dragon



April 20

Aggretsuko Season 1 - Netflix Original

Dope Season 1 - Netflix Original

Dude - Netflix Original

Kodachrome - Netflix Original

Mercury 13 - Netflix Original

Spy Kids: Mission Critical Season 1 - Netflix Original



April 21

The Letdown Season 1 - Netflix Original



April 24

Call the Midwife Season 6 - Christmas Special 2017

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up - Netflix Original



April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis - Netflix Original



April 27

3% Season 2 - Netflix Original

Bobby Kennedy for President - Netflix Original

Candy Jar - Netflix Original

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey Season 1 - Netflix Original

The Week Of - Netflix Original



Coming in April:

Jane the Virgin Season 4

Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity





30 Days of Night88 MinutesAce Ventura: Pet DetectiveAce Ventura: When Nature CallsAmerican PieAmerican Pie 2Apollo 13BatmanBatman & RobinBatman ForeverBatman ReturnsCaddyshackCharlie and the Chocolate FactoryCool RunningsDeath SentenceDolphin TaleEagle vs. SharkJohn Mulaney: New in TownNever Let Me GoSet UpSmall SoldiersThe Dukes of HazzardThe Men Who Stare at GoatsThe Pursuit of HappynessThe Shawshank RedemptionThe Whole Nine YardsWild Wild WestStarry EyesThe HallowThe NightingaleThe Emperor's New ClothesHappy Tree FriendsLeap YearSon of GodZ StormThe Exorcism of Molly HartleyThe PrestigeExit Through the Gift ShopKung Fu Panda 3Begin Again