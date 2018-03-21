Meghan Markle to have wax figure at Madame Tussauds

March 21 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.

The wax museum announced in a tweet Wednesday that it will unveil a statue of the 36-year-old American actress prior to her wedding to British royal Prince Harry in May.

"OMG, try this for news... #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can't breathe. #ThePrincessIsHere," the company wrote.

Madame Tussauds, which unveiled a new statue of Prince Harry in 2014, included a photo of a small billboard it placed outside Buckingham Palace.

"World famous Madame Tussauds London will be safely delivered of a future princess, bride to be and former queen of the courtroom in May 2018," the notice reads. "Her Royal Likeness, Meghan Markle, will take her position alongside future husband Prince Harry in time for the wedding of the year."

Madame Tussauds also shared the news in a post on its website.

"Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke," Madame Tussauds London general manager Edward Fuller said in a statement.

"It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts. One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model," he added. "We're excited to give guests the chance to 'meet' her in attraction later this year."

Markle, who is known for the USA Network series Suits, will tie the knot May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Kensington Palace announced Tuesday that Markle and Prince Harry will serve lemon elderflower cake at their wedding.