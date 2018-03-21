Marvel expansions coming to Disneyland parks

March 21 (UPI) -- Disney has announced that new areas and experiences featuring the Marvel universe are coming to Disneyland Resort in California, Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Wasp and other superheros are seen next to the Avengers symbol in three promotional posters for the new expansions that Disney highlights in an announcement video released Tuesday.

Disneyland Resort, which already has the recently opened Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride, will be receiving a new Marvel-themed land that will open in 2020 as part of the Disney California Adventure park.

Disneyland Paris will be receiving a Marvel area with a Iron Man and Avengers themed ride along with a Art of Marvel hotel also in 2020 while Hong Kong Disneyland receives a Marvel themed area with a Ant-Man and Wasp ride that will accompany the parks Iron Man Experience which opened in 2017.

"With the incredible popularity of Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland and Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disneyland Resort, we know our guests love experiencing epic action and adventure alongside the Avengers and their heroic friends," chairman of Disney parks, experiences and consumer products Bob Chapek said in a statement. "We are excited to take the next step by immersing our guests in this ever-expanding universe - and this is only the beginning!"