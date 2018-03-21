Macaulay Culkin says losing his virginity at 15 was 'special' moment

March 21 (UPI) -- Macaulay Culkin says losing his virginity at 15 was a "planned" and "special" experience.

The 37-year-old actor discussed his first time having sex on Tuesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast after host Anna Faris asked at what age he'd like his hypothetical child to first have sex.

"I was about 15, so I think that would be the youngest I'd be okay with," he responded before joking, "I'd say about 32. I want them to wait till they're married."

Culkin then went into detail about losing his virginity as a teenager.

"Mine was special," the star said. "It wasn't gross or weird. We planned it."

"I thought like, 'Jeeze, this is weird. Am I doing it right?'" he recalled. "We listened to the White Album."

Culkin confirmed he is presently dating a "special lady friend." He said his girlfriend is Asian, although he didn't share the woman's name.

"I'm with a lady right now and she is so good to me," the star gushed. "She just does nice things, and I feel like at first I didn't know how to be treated well in that kind of way. It was a strange, almost foreign concept. So that kind of thing ... I realize it is important to me."

Culkin is rumored to be dating actress Brenda Song, whom he was first linked to in July. The pair were spotted holding hands and being "affectionate" during an outing to Knott's Scary Farm in October.