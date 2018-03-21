J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts 2' screenplay set to be published

March 21 (UPI) -- Scholastic is set to publish Wizarding World author J.K. Rowling's original screenplay for upcoming Harry Potter prequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The screenplay will be released on Nov. 16 to coincide with the worldwide release of the film that stars Jude Law as a younger Albus Dumbledore and a returning Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander who is tasked by the future Hogwarts headmaster to take down dark wizard Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

Grindelwald has escaped from the Magical Congress of the United States of America following the events of the first film and hopes to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings. The sequel will be set in London and Paris.

An eBook edition of the screenplay will be published simultaneously on Pottermore, Rowling's web portal for all things Harry Potter.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second film in a planned five-film series that began with 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The Fantastic Beasts saga works as a prequel to Rowling's Harry Potter series as it helps shape the Wizarding World.

The screenplay for the first film was also published and marked Rowling's screenwriting debut.