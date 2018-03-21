Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 21: Gary Oldman, Matthew Broderick

By UPI Staff  |  March 21, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806

-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867

-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925 (age 93)

-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 72)

-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 56)

-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, (The Misfits) in 1975 (age 43)

-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 33)

-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 32)

-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 23)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 14)

