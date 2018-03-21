Home / Entertainment News

Caitlyn Jenner says she had 'sun damage' removed from nose

By Annie Martin  |  March 21, 2018
March 21 (UPI) -- Caitlyn Jenner says she had "sun damage" removed from the tip of her nose.

The 68-year-old television personality encouraged fans to wear sunblock in a post Tuesday after reportedly having a cancerous spot removed from her nose.

Jenner shared a makeup-free photo of herself recovering at home after the removal. The tip of the star's nose was raw and red from the procedure.

"I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose. PSA- always wear your sunblock!" she captioned the picture.

People reported Jenner had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. The star dealt with similar damage on the side of her face and her nose in 2012 and 2013, respectively, according to TMZ.

Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015, said in a Twitter video the same year that her complexion has changed since her transition into a woman.

"It certainly has changed," she told fans. "Back in the '80s I had my beard removed, which actually took a lot of volume right out of [my face]. So it's kind of been a little pothole-y. That has gotten better throughout the years, which is a good thing."

