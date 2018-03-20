Nick and Vanessa Lachey to host Miss USA pageant

March 20 (UPI) -- Married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey have been tapped to host the 2018 Miss USA beauty pageant set to take place on May 21.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestants made the announcement on social media Monday. "It's hard to believe 20 years ago I won Miss Teen USA '98 in this SAME venue," Vanessa said on Instagram in reference to how the 2018 competition is taking place at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, La.

"I can't WAIT for this next generation of women to shine!" she continued.

Vanessa additionally served as a backstage correspondent for Miss USA 2001 and as a co-host of Miss Universe 2007.

The event marks Nick's first foray into the beauty pageant world. "Who will take home the crown?" he asked on Twitter.

Thrilled to announce that @VanessaLachey and I will be hosting this year’s @MissUSA show on May 21! The competition will air LIVE from @sbctb, Louisiana on @FOXTV. Who will take home the crown? 👑 #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/KyiWa7SN42 — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) March 19, 2018

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA in 2017. Miss USA 2018 will air May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.