Mark Henry to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

March 20 (UPI) -- Mark Henry, a former World Champion and Olympic Weightlifter, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2018 during WrestleMania 34 Week on April 6.

Henry, known in WWE as The World's Strongest Man, joined the company in 1996 after WWE took notice of him at the 1992 Summer Olympics and when he won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 1993 Pan-American Games.

Henry was a part of the Nation of Domination which also featured Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Hall of Famers Ron Simmons and The Godfather during WWE's Attitude Era before he became a comedic ladies man known as Sexual Chocolate.

He would go on to develop a mean streak who was famous for sending his opponents into The Hall of Pain. He would use his new attitude to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Randy Orton at the 2011 edition of Night of Champions.

Henry was also a former ECW Champion and a European Champion who enjoyed feuds with The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Kane, Big Show and John Cena, who he famously attacked in 2013 after pretending to give a tearful retirement speech.

"It was just an overwhelming feeling," Henry said to USA Today of being told he was going into the WWE Hall of Fame. "My face got hot. A couple of tears fell, and you felt like, instantly, all of the pain and torment that you put your body through, the sacrifices that you made -- they were worth it. It paid it all off."

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018, which also includes Hillbilly Jim, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Goldberg, tag team The Dudley Boyz, Warrior Award recipient Jarrius 'JJ' Robertson and Kid Rock, who will be put into the celebrity wing. The class will be inducted April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.