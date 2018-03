Famous birthdays for March 20: Spike Lee, Holly Hunter

March 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Adventurer/writer Edward Judson, originator of the dime novel, writing as Ned Buntline, in 1821

-- Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen in 1828

-- Actor/bandleader Ozzie Nelson in 1906

-- Actor Michael Redgrave in 1908

-- Actor Vera Lynn in 1917 (age 101)

-- Diplomat Pamela Harriman in 1920

-- Actor/producer/director Carl Reiner in 1922 (age 96)

-- Fred Rogers (TV's Mister Rogers) in 1928

-- Actor Hal Linden in 1931 (age 87)

-- Author Lois Lowry in 1937 (age 81)

-- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in 1939 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Pat Riley in 1945 (age 73)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Orr in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor William Hurt in 1950 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker Spike Lee in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Theresa Russell in 1957 (age 61)

-- Actor Holly Hunter in 1958 (age 60)

-- Actor David Thewlis in 1963 (age 55)

-- Model/actor Kathy Ireland in 1963 (age 55)

-- Singer Chester Bennington (Linkin Park) in 1976

-- Actor Bianca Lawson in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Freema Agyeman in 1979 (age 39)

-- Model/actor Ruby Rose in 1986 (age 32)

-- Tennis player Sloane Stephens in 1993 (age 25)

-- Singer Zonnique Pullins in 1996 (age 22)

-- Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, in 2006 (age 12)