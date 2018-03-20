Britney Spears named new face of Kenzo clothing

March 20 (UPI) -- Music superstar Britney Spears is the new face of Kenzo clothing.

The 36-year-old singer confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she will star in a new campaign for the French label's La Collection Memento N°2 line.

Spears shared a photo of herself wearing a youthful look of a cropped sweatshirt, baseball cap and mini backpack. German photographer Peter Lindbergh captured the images of Spears in the streets of Paris.

"So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO's La Collection Memento No2 shot by @therealpeterlindbergh!!! #kenzolovesbritney," Spears captioned the picture.

Spears said in an interview with Vogue that the new collection, which pays tribute to the debut of Kenzo Jeans in 1986, is meant to be colorful and playful.

"This collection is very youthful," she said. "We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street."

"It's tricky because as a mother, you don't take as much risk with your style," the mom-of-two added. "I think when I was younger I took so many risks and really went for it. There was no planning what I wore, and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing."

Kenzo was founded by Japanese designer Kenzo Takada in 1970. The company also shared news of its collaboration with Spears in Instagram posts Tuesday.

"BRITNEY SPEARS is the quintessential queen of denim and the new face of @kenzo, photographed by @therealpeterlindbergh," the brand wrote.