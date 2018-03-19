Iggy Azalea says she burned Nick Young's clothes after cheating scandal

March 19 (UPI) -- Iggy Azalea says she burned ex-fiancé Nick Young's clothes following his cheating scandal.

The 27-year-old Australian rapper said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she torched Young's designer duds amid her split from the 32-year-old NBA star.

"I burned it all, darling," Azalea told host Andy Cohen. "I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool, too. I started off with water and it just seemed like that didn't work. Every designer you could think of, I burned."

"I used to break stuff in our house, and I realized that I was breaking my own [expletive]," she sai. "I was like, 'That's stupid.' And he didn't care. I was like, 'I'm going to find something you care about and I'm gonna start destroying that [expletive],' which is his clothes."

Azalea said she texted Young before tossing his clothes on the fire pit in their backyard while she suspected he was out with another woman.

"'I'm burning your things. And so I don't know where you're at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I'm moving on. We're progressing on the spectrum of cheap to expensive,'" she recalled of her message.

Azalea and Young ended their engagement in June 2016 after a video leaked in March of Young discussing women he met while dating Azalea. Azalea said after the split that she had caught Young cheating.

"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on the security footage," the singer tweeted.

"This is just like a second shot to the chest," she added. "And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time."