Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933 (age 85)

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 71)

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 63)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 27)