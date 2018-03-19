Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close

By UPI Staff  |  March 19, 2018 at 3:00 AM
| License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford in 1590

-- Signer of the Declaration of Independence Thomas McKean in 1734

-- Scottish explorer of Africa David Livingstone in 1813

-- British explorer Richard Burton in 1821

-- U.S. Marshal Wyatt Earp in 1848

-- U.S. Army Gen. Joseph Stilwell in 1883

-- Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren in 1891

President Lyndon Baines Johnson (L) takes his second oath of office on Capitol Hill in Washington DC on January 20, 1965, which is being administered by Chief Justice Earl Warren. UPI File Photo

-- Comedian Moms Mabley in 1894

-- Watergate Judge John Sirica in 1904

-- Author Philip Roth in 1933 (age 85)

-- Actor Ursula Andress in 1936 (age 82)

-- Actor Glenn Close in 1947 (age 71)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Film producer Harvey Weinstein in 1952 (age 66)

-- Actor Bruce Willis in 1955 (age 63)

-- Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of Facebook in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Garrett Clayton in 1991 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
