Elizabeth Hurley: Nephew Miles 'slowly recovering' after knife attack

March 19 (UPI) -- British actress Elizabeth Hurley says her 21-year-old nephew Miles is "slowly recovering" after he was the victim of a knife attack on a London street.

"Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week," The Royals star wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. "His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend -- who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me."

E! News said the younger Hurley and a 21-year-old known as Romz were involved in a minor car collision March 8 and argued with the occupants of the second vehicle before driving away and parking their car.

The other vehicle followed them and a group of men allegedly got out and assaulted Hurley and his friend, leaving them bleeding in the street as they fled the scene. No arrests have been reported yet.

Hurley is a model who has appeared in campaigns for designers such as Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.