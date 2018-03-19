Home / Entertainment News

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys girls night after reported split

By Annie Martin  |  March 19, 2018 at 1:06 PM
March 19 (UPI) -- Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a girls night following her rumored split from her fiancé.

The 36-year-old Brazilian model stepped out with friends Saturday after reportedly calling it quits with Jamie Mazur.

Ambrosio shared a photo the next day on Instagram with fellow models Ludi Delfino, Talita Correa and Thaila Ayala at friend Michelli Buback's birthday celebration. The group visited Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood.

"About last night ... celebrating @inspiresmi #girlpower #girlgang," Ambrosio captioned the picture.

Us Weekly reported Friday that Ambrosio and Mazur have ended their 10-year engagement. The model hasn't posted a photo with Mazur since December.

"They [have] been trying to keep their split on the down low, but Alessandra has been out and about ready to mingle and hasn't been taking Jamie to anything," a source said.

Ambrosio shares 9-year-old daughter Anja Louise and 5-year-old son Noah Phoenix with Mazur. She shared a cute picture with her kids this month during a trip to Palm Desert, Calif.

"#Calilife," the star captioned the snapshot.

Ambrosio is best known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret. She has also modeled for such brands as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Dior.

