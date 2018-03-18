Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams

By UPI Staff  |  March 18, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- John C. Calhoun, the first U.S. vice president to resign that office, in 1782

-- Grover Cleveland, 22nd and 24th president of the United States, in 1837

-- Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov in 1844

-- German engineer Rudolf Diesel, inventor of the engine that bears his name, in 1858

-- British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in 1869

-- Actor Edward Everett Horton in 1886

-- Winemaker Ernest Gallo in 1909

-- Actor Peter Graves in 1926

-- Author John Updike in 1932

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Former South African President F.W. de Klerk in 1936 (age 82)

-- Country singer Charley Pride in 1934 (age 84)

-- Singer/songwriter Wilson Pickett in 1941

-- Actor Brad Dourif in 1950 (age 68)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning skier Ingemar Stenmark in 1956 (age 62)

-- Singer Irene Cara in 1959 (age 59)

-- TV personality Mike Rowe in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor/singer Vanessa Williams in 1963 (age 55)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Olympic champion speed skater Bonnie Blair in 1964 (age 54)

-- Singer/actor Queen Latifah in 1970 (age 48)

-- Comedian/actor Dane Cook in 1972 (age 46)

-- Singer-songwriter Adam Levine in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Lily Collins in 1989 (age 29)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago
Famous birthdays for March 16: Lauren Graham, Gore Verbinski Famous birthdays for March 16: Lauren Graham, Gore Verbinski
Mandy Moore says fiance put 'so much love' into engagement ring Mandy Moore says fiance put 'so much love' into engagement ring
Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev
Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Kurt Russell Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Kurt Russell