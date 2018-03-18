Home / Entertainment News

Eddie Redmayne's wife gives birth to their second child

By Karen Butler  |  March 18, 2018 at 2:11 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- British actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah have welcomed their second child, a son they named Luke Richard Bagshawe Redmayne.

A publicist for The Theory of Everything and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star confirmed the baby boy's arrival to People magazine.

Eddie Redmayne, 36, and his wife, 34, have been married since 2014 and are also the parents of a 21-month-old daughter called Iris.

They announced the March 10 birth of their younger child in a notice in the British newspaper The Times on Saturday.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams
Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago
John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL' John Goodman plays Rex Tillerson on 'SNL'
Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev Macaulay Culkin offers to fight WWE star Rusev
Kailyn Lowry posts nude photo on her 26th birthday Kailyn Lowry posts nude photo on her 26th birthday