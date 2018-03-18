Eddie Redmayne's wife gives birth to their second child

March 18 (UPI) -- British actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah have welcomed their second child, a son they named Luke Richard Bagshawe Redmayne.

A publicist for The Theory of Everything and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star confirmed the baby boy's arrival to People magazine.

Eddie Redmayne, 36, and his wife, 34, have been married since 2014 and are also the parents of a 21-month-old daughter called Iris.

They announced the March 10 birth of their younger child in a notice in the British newspaper The Times on Saturday.