Aerialist Yann Arnaud dies after Cirque du Soleil fall

March 18 (UPI) -- Cirque du Soleil says one of its aerialists sustained fatal injuries when he fell to the stage during a performance of Volta Saturday night in Tampa, Fla.

Jann Arnaud was rushed to an area hospital where he died. The exact cause of his death was not disclosed.

Two shows scheduled for Sunday were subsequently canceled.

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," Cirque President and CEO Daniel Lamarre said in a statement posted on the traveling troupe's Twitter page Sunday. "Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann's family and our employees, especially the Volta team, as we go through these difficult times together."