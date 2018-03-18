Actor Irrfan Khan details health crisis on Twitter

March 18 (UPI) -- Indian actor and producer Irrfan Khan has announced on social media he is suffering a health crisis.

Khan, 51, is known for his roles in the films Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, The Darjeeling Limited, Inferno and Jurassic World.

"The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about," Khan tweeted Friday. "Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell."

Variety said this type of growth can metastasize into cancer and is usually treated with surgery to remove the tumor.