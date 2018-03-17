Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 17: John Boyega, Kurt Russell

By UPI Staff  |  March 17, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834

-- Children's author and illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846

-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902

-- Singer/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919

-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938

-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 70)

-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 69)

-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 67)

-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 64)

-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 63)

-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 58)

-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 54)

-- Singer-songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 51)

-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969

-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 46)

-- Caroline Corr of the Irish pop band The Corrs in 1973 (age 45)

-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 41)

-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 39)

-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 31)

-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 26)

-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 21)

