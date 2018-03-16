Eva Longoria celebrates 43rd birthday amid first pregnancy

March 16 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria celebrated her 43rd birthday Thursday amid her first pregnancy.

The actress and producer said in an Instagram post that her "greatest" birthday gift is the impending arrival of her baby boy with husband José "Pepe" Baston.

"I can't believe on this birthday I have a pending birth inside of me!" Longoria captioned a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes already! It's been an amazing year, but my greatest gift? Already got it," she wrote, adding yellow hearts and a baby angel emoji.

Longoria confirmed in December that she's expecting with Baston, who is already dad to three kids with his ex-wife. She said at the Overboard press day Thursday in Los Angeles that she sometimes forgets she has a baby bump.

"I have been working, so sometimes I wake up and I forget I am pregnant," the star told Entertainment Tonight. "Like this morning ... I was like, 'Why can't I get out of bed?' and I was like, 'Help!' And then I was like, 'Oh yeah, this thing.'"

The former Desperate Housewives star said she didn't have anything particular planned for her birthday.

"I don't celebrate [birthdays] anymore," she said. "I have been concerned with his birth that I've forgotten everything else. Just one day in my head people go, 'It's your birthday' and I'm like, 'Oh.'"

Longoria played Gabrielle Solis on Desperate Housewives, which co-starred Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross. Hatcher said this month that she'd be interested in a revival of the ABC series.