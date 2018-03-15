'Younger's' 'Marriage Vacation' novel set to be published

March 15 (UPI) -- A fictional novel featured in the fourth season of TV Land's Younger titled Marriage Vacation, is set to be published in the real world by Simon & Schuster.

Marriage Vacation was seen on Younger as a popular novel by Pauline Turner Brooks (Jennifer Westfeldt), the estranged wife of Charles Brooks (Peter Hermann) who is the love interest of main character Liza Miller (Sutton Foster).

The book chronicles the relationship between Pauline and Charles by using different names for each and describes how Pauline left Charles -- who runs publisher Empirical Press where Liza works -- and decides to travel around the world.

Marriage Vacation became a hit on the show as Pauline attempts to get back with her estranged husband. It will hit real bookshelves on June 2 for $26.

"Marriage Vacation has everything you want in a novel-fascinating characters, drama, secrets, emotional reckonings, and far flung adventure. If you love Younger, you'll love this book. If you've never watched an episode of Younger (you should change that), you'll still love this book," said Younger creator Darren Star in a statement.

"Publishing Marriage Vacation is an incredibly exciting and dynamic cross-media opportunity. As a fan of the show myself, it's been fun to collaborate on a project out of the Younger universe, and as an editor, it's a thrill to deliver a book that I know will appeal to both fellow fans of the show and anyone who is looking for a smart beach read this summer, said senior editor at Simon & Schuster Christine Pride.