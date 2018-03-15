Home / Entertainment News

'The Witcher's' Geralt joins 'Soulcalibur VI' in new gameplay trailer

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 15, 2018 at 2:21 PM
March 15 (UPI) -- Witcher main character Geralt of Rivia joins the roster of playable characters in the latest trailer for the next entry in Bandai Namco's long-running weapons-based fighting game series, Soulcalibur VI.

The clip, released Thursday, features the star of CD Projekt Red's The Witcher series arriving into the world of Soulcalibur and drawing his sword against Nightmare and Mitsurugi.

Geralt is seen using a combination of swordplay, potions and magic in order to fight off his opponents. "Challenged a Witcher? Must have had a death wish," the swordsman says.

Soulcalibur VI will also feature the song "Hunt or be Hunted" from the soundtrack of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Polygon reported.

Soulcalibur VI will be releasing for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2018.

