Home / Entertainment News

Viacom networks go dark in support of national school walkout

By Annie Martin  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:23 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Viacom showed its support for the national school walkout Wednesday by having its networks temporarily go dark.

The media conglomerate suspended programming on MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and other channels in solidarity with students protesting gun violence.

The Viacom blackout occurred at 10 a.m. ET for 17 minutes, and will repeat at 10 a.m. in every time zone. The company said in a blog post that the 17 minutes were tribute to the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting Feb. 14.

"Viacom and its brands have a long history of supporting young people's movements around the world, and today the company is extending that tradition by leveraging its substantial multi-platform footprint to support these extraordinary individuals," the post reads.

Thousands of students walked out of school in a nationwide demonstration Wednesday, with many regrouping at central locations. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined students at a protest in Lower Manhattan.

"America's students can clearly see what the GOP cannot: Weak gun laws are at the heart of America's gun violence problem," Cuomo tweeted. "Proud to join the students at Leadership and Public Service High School."

The national school walkout will be followed by the March for Our Lives demonstration March 24 in Washington, D.C. Viacom board member Shari Redstone said she will donate $500,000 to the movement.

Topics: Andrew Cuomo
Trending Stories
Richard Simmons ordered to pay $130K in legal fees to 'National Enquirer' attorneys Richard Simmons ordered to pay $130K in legal fees to 'National Enquirer' attorneys
Catelynn Lowell praises 'amazing' Tyler Baltierra after return from rehab Catelynn Lowell praises 'amazing' Tyler Baltierra after return from rehab
Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us' Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us'
Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles
WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon
Photos