Home / Entertainment News

Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 14, 2018 at 12:19 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has posted a video on Instagram of himself performing a 100-pound weighted pull-up at the age of 71.

"Another easy workout! You're only as old as you and your joints feel! LOL," the actor said alongside the clip of himself performing the impressive feat at a gym.

Stallone, who has continued to stay in great shape throughout his career, will next be featured in boxing sequel Creed 2 which is a part of the star's Rocky franchise.

Stallone will be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in the film alongside Michael B. Jordan, who portrays the son of Rocky series regular Apollo Creed. The first entry followed Jordan as he became a boxer trained by Stallone.

Stallone was replaced as director of the project by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in December. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.

Another easy workout! You’re only as old as you and your joints feel!LOL

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Richard Simmons ordered to pay $130K in legal fees to 'National Enquirer' attorneys Richard Simmons ordered to pay $130K in legal fees to 'National Enquirer' attorneys
Catelynn Lowell praises 'amazing' Tyler Baltierra after return from rehab Catelynn Lowell praises 'amazing' Tyler Baltierra after return from rehab
Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us' Stars mourn Stephen Hawking: 'Thank you for inspiring us'
Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles
WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon WWE Smackdown: Owens, Zayn brutally attack McMahon
Photos