Sylvester Stallone performs 100-pound weighted pull-up at 71

March 14 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone has posted a video on Instagram of himself performing a 100-pound weighted pull-up at the age of 71.

"Another easy workout! You're only as old as you and your joints feel! LOL," the actor said alongside the clip of himself performing the impressive feat at a gym.

Stallone, who has continued to stay in great shape throughout his career, will next be featured in boxing sequel Creed 2 which is a part of the star's Rocky franchise.

Stallone will be reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in the film alongside Michael B. Jordan, who portrays the son of Rocky series regular Apollo Creed. The first entry followed Jordan as he became a boxer trained by Stallone.

Stallone was replaced as director of the project by filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. in December. The film is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21.