Prince Jackson, girlfriend visit San Francisco for one-year anniversary

March 14 (UPI) -- Prince Jackson and his girlfriend visited San Francisco for their one-year anniversary as a couple.

Jackson, 21, posted a photo with his unnamed lady love Tuesday in Carmel Highlands, Calif., after spending time in The Golden City.

"I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together," he captioned the picture.

Jackson's sister, Paris Jackson, was among those to wish the couple well in the comments.

"Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. Happy anniversary love y'all," the 19-year-old model and actress wrote.

E! News reported Jackson and his girlfriend are celebrating their anniversary with a road trip in the Bay Area. The couple met at Loyola Marymount University.

Prince, Paris and 16-year-old Blanket Jackson are the children of late singer Michael Jackson. Paris couldn't help but gush about Prince while wishing him a happy birthday in an Instagram post in February.

"my dearest brother. i could fly to moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn't amount to how much i adore you. i've always looked up to you, and to this day you're still the greatest role model i could ever hope for," the model said.

"you've always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i'm so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn't have wished for our friendship to turn out any better," she added.