Olivia Munn shows off perm in new Instagram posts

March 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Munn is switching up her look with a perm.

The 37-year-old actress debuted her new, wavy hair in a series of clips Monday on Instagram after visiting hair stylist Kiley Fitzgerald in Los Angeles.

One video shows Munn wearing a Betty Boop sweater and twirling her hair.

"Amateur twirling BUT professional curls by the brilliant @bykileyfitz #perm," she captioned the post.

Munn also shared a clip of herself raising her eyebrow.

"Yup. These waves are permanent. Thanks to bb @bykileyfitz," she wrote.

Munn previously sported straight hair that reached several inches past her shoulders. She said in an interview with Byrdie in December that she loves experimenting with her look because it makes her "feel good."

"I love playing with makeup and wearing bright and fun colors," the star said. "When I get up in the morning ... I [do] my hair and makeup. I do it even if I'm just going to the grocery store because I want to do it for me. It makes me feel good."

"I think, especially for young girls and women, when we start to do things for ourselves and not for anybody else to see it, that's when other people do see it," she added.

Munn is known for playing Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, and will reprise the character in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. She will also star in The Buddy Games with Jensen Ackles and the Predator reboot, The Predator.