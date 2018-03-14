Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 14: Ansel Elgort, Simone Biles

By UPI Staff  |  March 14, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804

-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854

-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863

-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879

-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham ("Dennis the Menace") in 1920

-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928 (age 90)

-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 85)

-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 85)

-- Astronaut (last man on the moon) Eugene Cernan in 1934

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 82)

-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 73)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946 (age 72)

-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 70)

-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 60)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960

-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 44)

-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 42)

-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 32)

-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 30)

-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 24)

-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 21)

