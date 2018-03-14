Arielle Kebbel's sister has bipolar disorder, had 'severe episode' during disappearance

March 14 (UPI) -- Arielle Kebbel's sister Julia, who went missing in January, has announced on the actress's Instagram that she has bipolar disorder which led to her disappearance.

"To you, from my loving Sis," Arielle said on Tuesday alongside a photo of Julia looking out into the ocean before Julia took over the caption.

"My name is Julia Kebbel. I have bipolar disorder and suffered a severe episode at the end of January, 2018. It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy. Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn't even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I'm getting," Julia said about the incident that made headlines in February after Arielle asked her followers on social media to help find her missing sister.

"I would like to thank every person involved in the search for us for your incredible outpouring of support and love. On my road to recovery, I am hoping to help raise awareness of mental health disorders, including fighting the stigmatization of these illnesses that affect so many. I proudly stand with you," Julia continued.

While Julia was missing, celebrities including actor Bryan Greenberg, Arielle's UnREAL and Life Unexpected co-star Shiri Appleby, Pitch Perfect actress Kelley Jakle and Supergirl star Odette Annable, helped spread the word on social media about her disappearance.

Julia was found shortly after Arielle's social media post. "While we do ask for privacy at this time, my family and I want to thank everyone for all of your love and support over the past two weeks," Arielle said at the time.