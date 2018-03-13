Erin Andrews hopes to start family after beating cervical cancer

March 13 (UPI) -- Erin Andrews hopes to start a family now that she's cancer-free.

The 39-year-old sportscaster and television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America that she's "fully capable" of having kids following her battle with cervical cancer. Andrews married former NHL player Jarret Stoll in June.

"I want it. I definitely want it," Andrews told host Michael Strahan. "Even though I'm crazy on the sidelines and doing other things, Dancing with the Stars and so forth, absolutely.

"I didn't have to have a hysterectomy," she shared. "I'm fully capable of having a baby. But that's because I went and got tested and because we were able to treat it early. That's all you need to tell the women in your life."

Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2016, and has been in remission for a year. She encouraged viewers to have routine exams since cervical cancer often has no symptoms.

"Everybody said ... 'Nothing's wrong with you. You are healthy. You go work out all of the time,'" the star recalled. "There are no symptoms. And that's what makes this something that should urge you to go to the doctor more."

Andrews previously told People she was prepping for motherhood by caring for her dog, Howard. She shared a funny video Monday on Instagram of the golden retriever watching sports news.

"#HowTheUnderdog is NOT happy about the NO.15 seed. Help him pull off the new MIRACLE ON ICE!! Link in my bio to vote @lakings #barkmadness," the sportscaster captioned the clip.