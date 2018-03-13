'Bachelor Winter Games' couple Ashley Iaconetti, Kevin Wendt split

March 13 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games couple Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt have called it quits after winning the first season of the reality series in February.

Iaconetti confirmed that she has split from Wendt to Entertainment Tonight after the publication learned from a source that the pair was finding it difficult to make the new relationship work long distance.

Iaconetti, 30, known for starring on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor and two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, met Wendt on the Olympic-themed Bachelor spinoff. Wendt previously starred in a Canadian version of The Bachelorette and resides in Canada while Iaconetti lives in Los Angeles.

"When I saw him for the first time at the parade, I was like, 'That means trouble. He's hot. I'm probably going to cry, and it's not going to work out,'" Iaconetti said to People magazine about meeting Wendt. "I went into the Winter Games just with the intention of hanging out with my friends, so I had no idea that I'd meet somebody, too. I definitely was like, 'Foreign guys!' But Canada, sure."

Iaconetti recently posted on Instagram a photo of herself with Wendt. "The way @kevin.c.wendt wants to take care of his lady's heart is so beautiful," she said.

Iaconetti and Wendt are set to address their break up on an episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.