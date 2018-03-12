Jennifer Aniston attends Molly McNearney's birthday party after split

March 12 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston attended Molly McNearney's birthday party Sunday in the wake of her recent split.

The 49-year-old actress celebrated McNearney, a comedy writer and the wife of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, with friends following her breakup with Justin Theroux.

Aniston's manager, Aleen Keshishian, shared a photo booth picture of herself with Aniston, McNearney, Jen Meyer and Amanda Aanka. Meyer split from Tobey Maguire in 2016, while Aanka is married to Jason Bateman.

"#amandaanka @jenmeyerjewelry #jenniferaniston @mmcnearney," Keshishian captioned the snapshot on Instagram.

@jenmeyerjewelry #jenniferaniston @mmcnearney A post shared by aleenkeshishian (@aleenkeshishian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 2:02pm PDT

Kimmel, Bateman, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were among the other guests in attendance.

"HAPPY MOLLYS BIRTHDAY EVERYONE!!!" Bell wrote on her account. "@mmcnearney is one of the kindest, most authentic, cleverest gals I have ever come across. Her intelligence is only outshined by her wit. The world is better with her in it. I LOVE the fact that she exists. This is a very special day."

Aniston split from Theroux in February after less than three years of marriage. People reported Aniston is leaning on friends, including former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, in the wake of her separation.

"Spending time at Courteney's always makes her happy," a source said.

"She has a huge group of girlfriends who make sure she isn't alone," the insider added. "Jen truly has the best friends. They are real friends that she has had for many years. They alway support each other."