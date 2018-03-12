Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, James Taylor

March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831
-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858
-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918
-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922
-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923
-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928
-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931 (age 87)
-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 86)
-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 85)
-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936 (age 82)
-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940
-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 72)
-- Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 71)
-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 70)
-- Jackson 5 member Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 61)
-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 56)
-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 50)
-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 39)
-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 34)
-- Singer Elly Jackson (La Roux) in 1988 (age 30)
-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994
-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 15)