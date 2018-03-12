Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 12: Jaimie Alexander, James Taylor

By UPI Staff  |  March 12, 2018 at 3:00 AM
March 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pioneer automaker Clement Studebaker in 1831

-- New York Times publisher Adolph Ochs in 1858

-- Artist Elaine de Kooning in 1918

-- Novelist Jack Kerouac in 1922

-- Mercury astronaut Wally Schirra in 1923

-- Playwright Edward Albee in 1928

-- Southwest Airlines co-founder Herb Kelleher in 1931 (age 87)

-- Former U.N. Ambassador/Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young in 1932 (age 86)

-- Actor Barbara Feldon in 1933 (age 85)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Eddie Sutton in 1936 (age 82)

-- Singer/songwriter Al Jarreau in 1940

-- Singer/actor Liza Minnelli in 1946 (age 72)

-- Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 1947 (age 71)

-- Singer/songwriter James Taylor in 1948 (age 70)

-- Jackson 5 member Marlon Jackson in 1957 (age 61)

-- Former baseball player Darryl Strawberry in 1962 (age 56)

-- Actor Aaron Eckhart in 1968 (age 50)

-- Musician Pete Doherty in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Jaimie Alexander in 1984 (age 34)

-- Singer Elly Jackson (La Roux) in 1988 (age 30)

-- Pop singer Christina Grimmie in 1994

-- Actor Malina Weissman in 2003 (age 15)

