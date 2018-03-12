Deschanel, Grammer to star in live 'Beauty and the Beast' concert

March 12 (UPI) -- Zooey Deschanel is set to portray Belle in an upcoming live concert production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast that also includes Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere.

Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert takes place on May 25 and May 26 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will feature the original 1991 Beauty and the Beast animated film being played while the cast performs the songs, reported The Los Angeles Times. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Deschanel and Grammer are being joined by Taye Diggs as Gaston, Rebel Wilson as LeFou, Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts, and The Voice alum Anthony Evans as Beast. Richard Kraft, who directed The Little Mermaid in Concert which starred Wilson and Sara Bareilles, is returning to helm the project.

Evans will be performing "Evermore," an original song that was created for Disney's 2017 live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

"Like our celebration of Disney's The Little Mermaid in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl, we are mixing film, live music, singers, dancers, digital projections, effects, and special guest artists to create an event that pays homage to the original movie but also delivers something that can only be experienced live," Kraft said in a statement.