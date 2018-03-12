Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham enjoy IndyCar date

Home / Entertainment News

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 12, 2018 at 10:16 AM
March 12 (UPI) -- Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham enjoyed a day out in St. Petersburg, Fla., for the season-opening race of the IndyCar season.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr., a former driver who once competed in the Indianapolis 500, were seen Sunday walking through the race track hand-in-hand while wearing matching red racing suits.

Burnham shared a collection of photos from the date including a video of herself meeting with famed driver Mario Andretti.

"One of the top 5 coolest things I've ever done. Thanks for the rides @ariejr and @andrettimario," said alongside the post. Luyendyk Jr. posted photos from the day to his Instagram story, writing, "Great day back at the track with my fiancée! My @indycar family approves, feeling the love."

Luyendyk Jr., in a shocking twist, proposed to Burnham during the second part of the Bachelor finale after initially choosing Becca Kufrin during the first half of the finale. Kufrin was then named the new Bachelorette.

