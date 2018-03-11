Michael J. Fox joins Instagram, posts pics with Kiefer Sutherland

March 11 (UPI) -- Family Ties, Back to the Future, Teen Wolf and Spin City alum Michael J. Fox joined Instagram this weekend.

His first post featured a photo of him clowning around with Kiefer Sutherland on the set of ABC's political thriller Designated Survivor.

Fox, 56, is guest starring in a five-episode arc on the series. He plays Ethan West, a powerful, Washington attorney appointed special prosecutor to investigate a former president's alleged leak of classified information. Sutherland, 51, is the show's lead, playing the President of the United States Tom Kirkman for two seasons.

The image Fox shared Saturday shows Sutherland with his arms around Fox's shoulders and Fox holding Sutherland's leg up.

"If 30 years ago these 2 Canadians knew they would be working in the Oval Office, they would have been on better behavior. Thanks Kiefer," Fox wrote. "This is now, swipe for then."

A second photo shows the pair as much younger actors during the days when Sutherland was starring in movies such as Young Guns, The Lost Boys and Stand by Me.