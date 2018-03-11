Home / Entertainment News

Famous birthdays for March 11: Terrence Howard, Alex Kingston

By UPI Staff  |  March 11, 2018 at 3:00 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Silent movie star Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Bandleader Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1916

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 87)

File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI

-- Television newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 84)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 68)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 68)

-- Author Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 55)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Director/producer Peter Berg in 1964 (age 54)

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 51)

-- Singer Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 50)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 49)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 47)

-- Musician Benji Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 39)

-- Musician Joel Madden (Good Charlotte) in 1979 (age 39)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 36)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying' Carson Daly on his panic attacks: 'You feel like you're dying'
Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche Famous birthdays for March 9: Oscar Isaac, Juliette Binoche
Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, 21, stabbed in London Elizabeth Hurley's nephew, 21, stabbed in London
Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo Adam Levine, daughter Dusty Rose take a stroll in new photo
Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo Meghan King Edmonds recreates Beyonce's pregnancy photo